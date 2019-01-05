Tears in Benue as PDP buries eight deceased members

By Peter Duru

Emotion betrayed many while tears flowed freely in Oju when the eight members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who died in a ghastly motor accident last Friday, on their way to the Benue south senatorial campaign flag-off in Agatu were laid to rest.

Party stalwarts as well as bereaved family members could not hold back tears as they took turns to give funeral orations at the combined church service for the deceased politicians.

Governor Samuel Ortom in a funeral oration, described the deaths as “tragic and painful, the deceased died when their services were most needed in the build up to the 2019 general elections.”

The Governor while praying God to grant their souls eternal rest and their family members the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses, directed the immediate employment of a member of each of the bereaved families to give them succor.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark and the party’s Benue south senatorial candidate in the coming elections, Comrade Abba Moro, in separate orations, said they were heartbroken by the unfortunate incident.

They prayed God to grant their fallen heroes and heroine eternal rest, describing their deaths as tragic and traumatising.

Lawmaker representing Oju/Obi federal constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Samson Okwu, who could not hold back tears said “I lost key members of my campaign team in the accident, it was indeed a dark day for the Igede nation.”

The Bishop Methodist Church in Oju, Rt. Reverend Odeh Ocheke, in his sermon urged the congregation to prepare for the last day as no one knew his or her final day on earth.