Obi present as three brothers killed in GNI House fire buried

Three siblings who died in a fire outbreak at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, were on Wednesday buried in their hometown of Uzoakwa community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victims — Steve Omatu (40), Casmir Omatu (39), and Collins Omatu (37) — lost their lives after they were trapped in the burning high-rise building on December 24, 2025.

A member of the family, Camillus Omatu, reportedly escaped from the inferno.

Before their burial, a service of songs and Requiem Mass was held in their honour at Jesus the Saviour Catholic Church, Ejigbo, Lagos, on January 7.

The burial ceremony in Ihiala was attended by family members, relatives and sympathisers, including a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the lawmaker representing Ihiala Federal Constituency, Pascal Agbodike, and other notable personalities from the area.

In his condolence message, Obi prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased.

He said, “We have no power to question God Almighty. He is the one who gives and takes.

“I am here in person to console you all, particularly the young widows and your children. It is very painful to lose such energetic and promising young men at this time.

“It’s painful. My prayer is for God Almighty to grant them eternal rest in His kingdom, and also give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Obi also urged the people of the state to remember the bereaved family in their prayers.