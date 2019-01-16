Take your next big career step in 2019

While the last digit of the date changing won’t have any magic effects on your career journey, the new year is an ideal time for some fresh thinking and new motivation. So, as you look to the 12 months ahead, what are your professional aspirations?

If you’re looking to progress in your industry but aren’t sure how to take the next step, a return to postgraduate education might be worth considering.

This may seem like a daunting or even farfetched idea to entertain for anyone with work and personal commitments, but advances in technology mean classroom learning is no longer your only option – you also have 100% online study to consider, too.

The flexible route to study

The chance to complete your studies online means there’s no need to relocate or pause your career to head to campus. With a growing range of online postgraduate programmes to choose from, there are very few obstacles between you and your career ambitions.

The University of Birmingham champions this way of studying by offering three 100% online postgraduate degrees to help professionals achieve their career objectives.

Its AMBA-accredited Online MSc International Business is ideal for aspiring young professionals looking to move forward in global business management, while the Online Masters of Public Administration helps public-sector professionals make an even greater difference to their sphere. Lastly, the AMBA-accredited Online MBA suits experienced managers looking to take the next step into senior leadership positions.

These programmes are in no way a compromise when compared with traditional study. “We’re not trying to replicate campus-based experiences like for like and we have not uploaded lectures to the online environment and expected the same level of engagement in return. The programmes have been built from the ground-up, taking on board the current online environment and the latest technology available” (Dr Daniel Chicksand, Director, Online MBA, University of Birmingham).

A programme that fits with your life

Each of these programmes have been designed using a unique mix of innovative digital teaching and content-driven self-learning. Fortnightly live online lectures bring learning materials to life as students participate in the session scheduled to fit best with their time-zone. With the added flexibility to choose when and where students study, work and family commitments are less likely to deter driven professionals looking to succeed.

Studying in Nigeria, Henry Ude explains:“The flexibility of the Online MBA was one of my motivating factors, enabling me to continue my current work while I study. My presence is not required on campus, but I can attain the same degree” (Henry Ude, Online MBA student, University of Birmingham).

By studying alongside their work, students are able to apply new skills and knowledge to professional situations immediately. They also bring questions inspired by their sector to the table and gain input from expert lecturers and peers from around the world. It’s a global community of learners and a unique network of backgrounds, ideas and experiences.

Expert guidance to boost your development

A well-designed programme is only as effective as the faculty leading it, but that needn’t be a concern at the University of Birmingham. The online programmes are all delivered by expert academics with vast amounts of experience in their fields, all of whom are on-hand to guide students through their development.

It’s not just the specific programmes at Birmingham that come with reassuring marks of quality – the University itself ranked 79th in the latest QS World University Rankings, cementing their position in the top 100 universities worldwide (2018).

The University is a Russell Group member too, meaning it upholds a well-earned reputation for high quality teaching and research standards; more evidence that the University of Birmingham could take you to the next level in 2019.

Applications for the next intake will be closing soon – for more information please download a brochure.