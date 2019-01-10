Remo Stars draws valuable lessons from relegation – Media Officer

Remo Stars FC learnt the hard way after the club was plunged into relegation, and has now vowed to guard against the circumstances that led to it, the Media Manager Oladimeji Oshode has said.

Oshode, in an interview on Thursday, said it was unfortunate that the Sagamu-based club got relegated.

He promised that the club would henceforth do everything within its powers to remain in the Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL).

The Sky-Blue Stars were relegated from the NPFL in 2017 after it ended the season 20th on the log.

The team, however, got the ticket for promotion back to the NPFL on Wednesday through the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8.

The team got promoted alongside Gombe United, Bendel Insurance, Kada City after the NNL Super 8 at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, Abia.

Reacting to the development, Oshode congratulated the fans, management and players of the club for the feat, adding that it was a well-deserved New Year gift.

“I must congratulate the management, the fans and players of the club for all their efforts. It is a collective responsibility that made it to happen; it is a deserving New Year gift.

“Aside this, we need to consider what has led us to the NNL and the lessons learnt during the relegation with a purpose to redress those shortcomings.

“When we got relegated, we took it upon ourselves to take a look and correct those mistakes made and promised to return to the NPFL.

“Playing in the NNL is entirely different because it is a strange terrain for us, it is a whole new different structure and procedures,” he said.

Oshode told NAN that the players were persuaded to take bold steps to secure their rightful place in the top flight; in order to drive home their qualities in the heart of their fans.

“While we are in NNL, we told the players that they can only be reckoned with if they are playing top flight football because that is where they have the market value.

“If the players want to prove their worth, it is in the top flight football and not the second tier and the players took upon themselves the challenge to achieve the result.

“Now that we are in the NPFL, our target will be different from when we are in the NNL. Our target now is to see that we remain in the NPFL and fight for our place.

“We will do everything possible to prevent going back to relegation or fighting relegation battles, we want to make our fans proud of us,” he said. (NAN)