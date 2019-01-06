Pinnick wants Moses to get Super Eagles testimonial

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick said retired Super Eagles attacking midfielder, Victor Moses deserves a testimonial after the Chelsea player shocked many fans by quitting the national team last year.

Despite entreaties by the NFF president and coach Gernot Rohr for Moses to rescind his decision, the player currently enduring a dry spell at Stamford Bridge refused to budge.

Pinnick disclosed: “I am talking to Victor Moses because I believe he’s somebody that has paid his dues. He shouldn’t just leave Nigeria unceremoniously and I told him that.

“He has paid his dues. I recall the Nations Cup we won, the game we played against Ethiopia, 10 minutes to the end of the game, he scored two penalties and those penalties catapulted us to the quarterfinals.

“Even if he says I am begging him, I don’t mind. It’s not as if there are no players there but we should encourage our players. The others when they say they are retiring, maybe it is out of ego.“

I will be meeting with him in a fortnight and his agent. Even if he wants to go, there must be a ceremony for him to go and that’s the truth.”