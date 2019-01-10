Pastor promises 16-yr-old N50,000, impregnates her

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 16-year-old girl has explained how one Josiah Akinsuyi tricked her with N50,000, put her in family way and abandoned her.

Josiah Akinsuyi is said to be a pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The pastor reportedly enticed the victim with the money, which made her dump her former boyfriend, Sunday Babatunde. But the money was not given to her by the pastor, who kept promising to do so, while sleeping with her.

Vanguard learned that the pastor, on one occasion, slept with the victim in one of the classrooms of a private school owned by his wife.

Parading the suspect alongside five other suspected criminals, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Pedro Awili, said the teenager was discovered to be four months pregnant after a pregnancy test was conducted on her.

Awili said the minor’s father lodged a complaint at the command and after investigation, the suspect was arrested and questioned.

The commandant pointed out that the victim and her family live close to the pastor’s church at Abusoro in Ijoka area in Akure metropolis.

According to him, “the suspect took the girl from one Sunday Babatunde, who had been sleeping with the girl before now.

“Our investigation revealed that the pastor has had carnal knowledge of the girl three good times and we have carried out pregnancy test, which proved that the girl was four months pregnant.

“Investigation also revealed that the elder sister of the girl has something with the pastor, because the first time he wanted to sleep with the victim, she refused until she informed her sister who told to cooperate with the pastor.

The commandant said: “One of the times the pastor slept with her was in the classroom of one private school owned by his wife. Though the pastor denied having any intercourse with the girl, I do not expect him to confirm the allegation.

“The girl confessed to us that the pastor earlier promised to give her N50,000, but he failed to do so. Maybe because he did not redeem his promise and not attending to her again that made the girl to confess to her father all the pastor did to her.

“The girl has confessed that the pastor impregnated her and refused to give her the N50,000 he promised her.”