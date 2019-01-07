Okowa’ll win 2019 election landslide — Oxygen Movement

By Dave Oso

The founder and National President of the Oxygen Movement for Okowa and Otuaro, Prince Eduvie Larry Efekodha have said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will win the 2019 governorship election in Delta State with a very wide margin.

According to him, this is due to the fact that Governor Okowa has performed beyond expectation in his first tenure coupled with his great grass roots followership and robust campaign.

Efekodha said this during the flag-off of the governor’s campaign in Oghara, Delta State, weekend.

”The mammoth crowd at Oghara is an attestation to the fact that Deltans are solidly behind Okowa and they are happy with him. No amount of deceit by the opposition can sway the voters from the path of prosperity provided by Governor Okowa.

”His good works are clear to see and our campaign is based on his track record on education, youth empowerment, agricultural development, housing, infrastructure, health care, power and energy as well as road construction on land and riverine communities.

”Deltans should know that Governor Okowa keeps to all his promises and that is why he is called the Ekwueme of Africa. He dispenses prosperity to all, that is why he is called the oxygen of the masses.

”All other candidates are campaigning based on no track record of public service to humanity. Only Okowa has veryfiable track record. Building on today’s flag-off, the Oxygen movement is set to campaign vigorously to sustain equity and prosperity government in Delta State by consolidating on today’s flag off at grass roots levels in all constituencies with our over 50,000 dedicated campaigners to secure over 1 million votes to guarantee victory.”