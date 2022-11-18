The All Progressives Congress candidate in the 2023 Kwara Central Senatorial race, says that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will trounce other frontline contenders in Kwara state at the March 2023 General Elections.

Mustapha, who spoke with journalists, gave this assurance at the official flag off of the APC Women Presidential Campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Mustapha said that the APC ticket is the most progressive path to a greater Nigeria.

The flag-off, led by the First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari had other dignitaries in attendance including the Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, Deputy Governor of Kwara State Mr. Kayode Alabi; top government and party officials from Abuja and across Nigeria.

The wives of Asiwaju Tinubu and Shetimma, Senator Oluremi and Mrs Nana also graced the event.

Speaking with journalists after the event, Mustapha, who also holds the Turaki of Ilorin title, said victory is certain, assuring that the party officials, with the support of the Governor, will continue to take Asiwaju’s campaign to the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We are convinced that the APC will record over 1.5 million votes in the state. We are solidly behind Tinubu’s Presidency and like we did in 2019, we’ll emerge victorious at the poll,” he said.

Also speaking, the Governor of Kwara state, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the choice of Kwara for the campaign flag off was unique and deserving, given its pole position in gender parity and women and youths empowerment.

“I welcome all of you the great Amazons of our party to Kwara State. I express our profound appreciation for the choice of the State of Harmony to flag off the APC Women Presidential Campaign for our candidates His Excellencies Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima,” the Governor said.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our support for Asiwaju Tinubu is not because he is perfect. Our support for Asiwaju is because of his provable excellent track record as a people’s person who is able to consolidate on the gains of the present, drive inclusive growth, and lead our country to become more prosperous.

“Asiwaju has the experience. He has the temperament. And he has the right network to make our country more united and stronger. By their antecedents, it is clear that the Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket is the most experienced and the most progressive combination available on the ballot in 2023.

