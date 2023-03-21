Oborevwori, Yusuf, Nwifuru, Zulum, Mutfwang, others win guber polls

By Clifford Ndujihe Ndahi Marama, Festus Ahon, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Peter Duru, Bashir Bello, Wole Mosadomi, Charly Agwam, Ike Uchechukwu, Peter Okutu, Musa Ubandawaki, LAGOS

With the exception of Adamawa and Zamfara governors, nine of the 11 governors seeking re-election have had their mandates renewed, according to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The results of the governorship election in Adamawa and Zamfara states are still being awaited.

The nine successful governors are Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Apart from Makinde and Bala Mohammed, who are of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the other seven belong to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A host of the 17 second term governors could not deliver their anointed successors. Those who could not deliver their parties in the governorship election include Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Umar Ganduje (Kano).

Conversely, out-going governors who delivered include Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Of the 22 states declared so far, APC won 15, PDP, six (6) and NNPP, one (1).

Siminialayi Fubara declared Rivers Governor-elect

Siminialayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the Rivers State governorship election.

State Returning Officer, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh announced the result late Monday night at the end of the two days collation at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head Office in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The PDP candidate polled 302,614 votes to defeat his closet rival Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 95,274 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, and Labour Party (LP)’s, Beatrice Itubo came a distant third and fourth with 46,981 and 22,224 votes respectively.

Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources said a total of 496,852 were accredited for the March 18 governorship election out of the 3,537,190 registered voters in the State.

He explained that of the 494,604 total votes cast, 483,934 were valid while 10, 670 were rejected votes.

INEC declares Adamawa governorship poll inconclusive

Meanwhile, INEC, yesterday declared the Adamawa State governorship election as inconclusive.

The APC and PDP, whose candidates are the major contenders in the election, have been trading blames.

The PDP has accused INEC and APC of attempts to alter the results to favour the latter.

Oborevwori soars, clinches Delta governorship

Candidate of PDP in Delta State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was yesterday, declared winner of the March 18 governorship election by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after polling 360,234 votes to beat his main challenger, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, who scored 240,229 votes.

Oborevwori, who was declared by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Georgewill Abraham, won in 21 LGAs, including Ethiope West, home council of former Governor James Ibori, who appeared to have opposed his candidature after he defeated his choice candidate, Olorogun David Edevbie in the party’s primary election.

The Labour Party candidate, Mr. Ken Pela, who came third, polled 48,017 votes. The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, scored 11, 022 votes to come fourth, Social Democratic Party, SDP’s Kenneth Gbagi, got 4,639 votes to come fifth.

Oborevwori won in Ika South, Aniocha North, Ethiope West, Oshimili North, Ndokwa West, Ukwuani, Aniocha South, Ethiope East, Sapele, Ndokwa East, Oshimili South, Isoko South, Isoko North, Warri South, Okpe, Aniocha North, Ika North-East, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North, Burutu, and Warri South-West LGAs

Omo-Agege won in Ughelli North, Udu, Ughelli South and Uvwie LGAs.

In his acceptance speech, Oborevwori, said: “To the glory of God, today, I was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State by INEC.

“This victory is a remarkable mandate for my party because it affirms that you believe and understand that the right foundations have been laid by the current administration to build a stronger and more prosperous Delta State. I celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his groundbreaking strides in human capital development, infrastructural renewal, and peace building.

“Mine is a mandate for consolidation and grow-th, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes. I have learnt many things in the last six and a half years as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“I congratulate those who have been elected to the state House of Assembly. Irrespective of your political affiliation, I look forward to partnering with you to Advance Delta State to the next level of growth and development.”

Meanwhile, the Governorship Candidate of the NNPP, Chief Goodnews Agbi, has conceded defeat and congratulated Oborevwori on his election victory.

He thanked Deltans, particularly NNPP members for the support they accorded him during the electioneering campaigns and Election Day across the 25 local government area of the state.

How Sokoto fell to APC

In Sokoto State, the bid of Governor Tambuwal, who the PDP Presidential Campaign director-general to produce Saidu Umar Ubandoma as his successor did not sail through. Ubandoma of the PDP polled 404,632 votes to lose the election to APC’s Ahmed Aliyu, who got 453,661 votes.

Dr Ibrahim Liman Sifawa of the African Democratic Party, ADP, came a distant third with 1,429 votes.

How APC floored Ortom’s candidate in Benue

In Benue, the APC Governorship Candidate Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia defeated his closest rival, Mr. Titus Uba of the PDP, who came a distant second with a margin of 251,020 votes.

Declaring the result of the election, the State Returning Officer, Professor Farouk Kuta, said that Alia polled 473,933votes to beat Uba, who garnered 223,913 votes.

The LP Candidate, Herman Hembe scored 41,881 votes to come third.

A breakdown of the result showed that the APC won in 17 of the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs. The PDP took four LGAs while LP took one.

Valid votes in the election stood at 756,903; total votes cast were 768,404 while the rejected votes stood at 11,499.

Shortly after the announcement of the outcome of the poll supporters of the APC took to the streets of Makurdi to celebrate the victory of the Catholic Priest.

Meanwhile the electoral body has scheduled the State Assembly election in the two State Constituencies of Kwande LGA for Tuesday March 21.

The Commission explained that the shift became necessary after printing errors were discovered on the ballot papers and result sheets to be used in the election in the two Constituencies that make up the LGA.

A statement issued Monday and signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye said a decision on the new date was reached after consultations with stakeholders in the area.

Zulum re-eleected in Borno

In Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum recorded a landslide victory according to the result announced by the INEC Returning Officer, Professor Jude Tsammani Rabo, who is also the vice chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State.

Zulum of the APC polled 545,543 votes to floor Mohammed Ali Jajari, of the PDP, who got 81,850 votes

APC retains Niger

Also, APC’s Umar Mohammed Bago won the Niger governorship election.

He scored 469,896 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi, of the PDP, who garnered 387,476 votes. Labour Party’s Joshua Bawa got 3,415 votes.

Returning officer for the state Governorship election, Professor Clement Allawa said the total registered voters in the state is 2, 698,344 while 899,488 were accredited.

Professor Allawa also said total valid votes are 873,020, rejected votes stand at 26,936 while total votes cast were 889,956.

All the party agents at the declaration signed the result sheet except that of PDP, Alhaji Sani Idris Kutigi, who gave no reason for his action.

APC’s Nwifuru wins in Ebonyi

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, of the APC, had the upper hand in the governorship election where he won 10 LGAs and scored 199,131 votes, which was higher than that of his closest opponent, Ifeanyi Odii of the PDP.

While the PDP polled 80191 votes; the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, got 52,189, the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, scored 674, and the Labour Party had 6,793 votes.

Announcing the results, the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof Charles Igwe, declared Nwifuru as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the State “having scored the highest number of valid votes.”

In his reaction, the PDP State Agent, Mudi Erenede, stated that the 2022 general election conducted by INEC fell short of the expectations of Nigerians and described INEC as a failure.

Also, Dr Ifeanyi Odii urged PDP faithful to be calm and law-abiding, noting that “Victory may be delayed, it cannot be denied. The people’s mandate remains our mission. We will not be deterred. The Promise of Possibility remains alive and strong. By the grace of God, the will of the people shall prevail.”

Bassey wins in Cross River

The Governorship Candidate of the APC in Cross River state, Senator Bassey Otu has been declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The returning Officer, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, declared Bassey Otu winner at exactly 3:56 pm on Monday.

Otu polled 258, 619 votes to defeat Senator Sandy Onor of the PDP, who scored 179,636 votes.

Otu won 15 of the 18 LGAs ocal while Sandy Onor won the remaining three.

Gov Mohammed gets second term in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who ran on the platform of the PDP, was handed a second term after a tough battle against the APC.

Governor Bala polled 525,281 votes as against that of the APC’s Air Marshall Saddique Abubakar 432,272 votes.

Governor Bala won in 15 of the 20 LGAs of the state.

How NNPP’s Kabir floored APC in Kano

The NNPP Governorship Candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf Kabir floored his closest rival from the APC, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna with a margin of 128,897 votes in the results from the 44 LGAs.

Yusuf wrestled power from the APC after winning 30 of the 44 LGAs in the state while the later won 14 LGAs.

The INEC Returning Officer for the Governorship election in the state, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria declared Kabir as winner after he polled 1,019,602 votes compared Gawuna’s 892,705 votes.

He declared that, “Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP having certified the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected”.

PDP’s Mutfwang wins Plateau guber race

The Returning Officer for Plateau State, Professor Idris Amali declared Mr. Caleb Mutfwang of the PDP as the governor-elect in Plateau State.

Mutfwang scored 525,299 votes to beat his closest rival, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda of the APC, who scored 481,370 votes.

The candidate of the LP came third having scored 60,310 votes.

Govs-elect extend olive branch to opponents, unveil plans for states

Meanwhile, Governors-elect have extended hands of fellowship to their opponents while unveiling the plans they would pursue on assuming power on May 29, 2023.

El-Rufai delivers APC in Kaduna

In the battle for Kaduna, APC’s Senator Uba Sani polled 730, 002 votes to beat Isa Ashiru of the PDP, who got 719, 196 votes.

My door’ll be open to everyone – Bago

The Governor-elect of Niger State, Umar Bago, in his acceptance speech at his Campaign office in Minna said his doors would be open to everyone ready to come and move the state forward.

He applauded his close opponent, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi for showing the spirit of sportsmanship and for conceding to the results of the elections immediately.

“I accept the victory and I will make my policy thrust when I collect my certificate of return.

‘I urge my supporters to be humble while celebrating the victory of the election by avoiding anything that can lead to a crisis and breakdown of law and order.”

Aliyu promises to rejuvenate Sokoto, Sets 9-Point Agenda

The Sokoto State Governor-Elect, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has set a 9-Point Agenda to rejuvenate the state and its people.

He made the statement yesterday while addressing journalists shortly after his declaration as Governor-elect by the returning officer of the Eleçtion Professor Armiya’u.

He said: ‘’My administration will listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens with a view to meet up the campaign promises.

“I will strengthen the civil service by making it more productive, ensure payment is salaries, pension and gratuity as at when due.

‘“My administration will welcome constructive criticisms from Nigerians,” he said and urged those that contested with him to consider the situation as destiny and join hands with him in the development of the state.

The Governor-elect expressed gratitude to Senàtor Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto), Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, APC state chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, other party stalwarts, stakeholders and party loyalists for their support, which facilitated his victory.

He called on other candidates that participated in the election to join hands with him quest to make the state a better place where peace and prosperity will reign.

It’s call for continuity, consolidation —Nwifuru

In his acceptance speech, Ebonyi State Governor-Elect, Nwifuru thanked the people of the state for voting him into office, saying: “This is a thoroughly deserved victory for Ebonyi people, for continuity and consolidation on the brilliant works of the present administration. We came on divine mandate and together, we shall all work to meet the needs of Ebonyi people, that is why our manifesto is themed: “The People’s Charter of Needs.”

I’ll be governor to all – Mutfwang

The Plateau State Governor-Elect, Mutfwang, has expressed appreciation to citizens of the state for voting him into office and assured that he would be a governor for all.

Mufwang in his acceptance speech dedicated his victory to God and the citizens of Plateau and also paid tribute to his supporters who lost their lives during a campaign rally.

He said: “I intend to set up an inclusive administration with a clear vision of developing the entire state. By God’s grace we shall be fair and just in all our dealings. I therefore call on all of us to rise up together as a united people to confront the challenges ahead. Though the giants of insecurity, debt, mistrust etc are on our way to hinder, God will surely give us victory through unity and determination.”

He called on his co-contenders to join hands with him to salvage the state, saying: “May I therefore call on my brothers who flew the flags of their parties to come let us walk and work together to salvage the Plateau that we all love.”

Earlier, Senator Jonah Jang, Senator -elect for Northern zone, Simon Mwadkwon, PDP Vice Chairman, Central Zone, Theophilus Dakas Shan, State Party Chairman, Chris Hassan, Beni Lar, Campaign DG, Mr. Let’s Dabang all appreciated Plateau citizens for voting the PDP.