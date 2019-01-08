Okada rider dies in head-on collision with another in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—AN unidentified commercial motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada, was Sunday night confirmed dead in a head-on collision with another Okada.

The accident occurred at the Imowhe junction axis of the Ughelli/Warri road near St. Theresa roundabout, Ekuigbo, Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Two other persons, who were passengers of the Okada riders, also sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Giving details of the accident, an operative of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ughelli Unit who was on ground to rescue the victims, attributed the cause of the accident to one-way driving by one of the Okada riders.

The operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “One of the okada riders was driving against traffic.”

, which was on high speed leading to a head-on collision with another Okada coming from the opposite direction.”