Ofoedu sends tongues wagging in Israel

Former Enugu Rangers attacker, Chikeluba Francis Ofoedu has proved a handful for his Israeli side, Maccabi Tel Aviv in a 3-0 win against Beer Sheva.

The 26-year-old scored the opening goal in the 26th minute and provided one assist. His agility and determination during the match played on Christmas day earned him the man of the match.

Before joining 1461 Trabzon, Ofoedu scored 11 goals for Nigeria Premier League team Enugu Rangers in the 2012 season.

He has been performing well in the past seven years he has been abroad.

Ofoedu is a powerful player, with very good technique, and possesses the technical skill of a complete player.