Nigerians react to Abba Moro’s claim that APC’s ‘change’ brought pains

Victor Ogunyinka

Former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, has criticised the All Progressive Congress (APC), stating that their administration of change brought pains. But Nigerians are gobsmacked and cannot keep calm.

Moro, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Benue South, incurred the wrath of Nigerians as they dug out news about the immigration exercise tragedy while he was a Minister.in 2014.

ALSO READ: #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay: Nigerians send emotional messages to military

Show this to Abba Moro……That was when he collected N1000 from Nigerians, then lead them to their early grave.

IN CHINA, according to Yutu Lie, Abba Moro would have been executed publicly since 2015! pic.twitter.com/tkb4L7UD8e — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) January 16, 2019

“Abba Moro says APC promised change but brought pains” – news. You remember Moro; President Jonathan’s minister of Internal Affaires who organized that fraudulent employment scam that led to death of hundreds of youths? Someone should tell him to shut-up his mouth permanently. — Godwin Etakibuebu (@godwin_buebu) January 16, 2019

FLASH: The PDP’s Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Abba Moro, on Tuesday criticised the ruling APC,saying that the party promised Nigerians change but ended up bringing pains and hardship to the people. This same Moro scammed over 670,000 youths, killing some in the process. — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) January 16, 2019

I support Atiku and PDP in the forthcoming elections,but definitely not an individual like ABBA MORO!in any case APC and BUHARI gave him a voice. — Comrade Tony (@Tonynweke5) January 16, 2019

#AbbaMoro Heard Abba Moro is contesting as a Senatorial Candidate for Benue South! The same Abba Moro?! In saner climes, the man is supposed to be serving a jail term for overseeing the scamming of over 670,000 youths, killing some in the process. Ha! — 'Deremi (@iamremraj) January 16, 2019

I feel so sad for this generation of our nation. If we had the bulk of people who oppose Buhari’s admin supporting any other than PDP, I would have been at peace. Where does PDP get the ethical and moral stand to oppose anyone. See Abba Moro talking too — Donald Okwedy (@dondd74) January 16, 2019

I don't care whoever Abba Moro is contesting against. My pray is dat he lose d election — Monebi Olatoyosi (@AyoolaMonebi) January 16, 2019

PDP’s Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Abba Moro criticised the ruling APC,saying that the party promised Nigerians change but ended up bringing pains and hardship to the people. Do you remember the NIS Recruitment scampic.twitter.com/NeUEcVmRqR — Dapo Osuntuyi (@dappyboy0489) January 16, 2019

Abba moro

If I was God….

I would have made you brothers with the devil or better still senior brother…. Scammed 670 000 youths killing sum inc process and still want to contest…. You deserve to be persecuted and executed as well… Well u cant try this in China thou #flash — FLASH LAUGH (@ChriskellerC) January 16, 2019