Nigerians react to Abba Moro’s claim that APC’s ‘change’ brought pains

Victor Ogunyinka
1:19 pm

Former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, has criticised the All Progressive Congress (APC), stating that their administration of change brought pains. But Nigerians are gobsmacked and cannot keep calm.
Moro, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Benue South, incurred the wrath of Nigerians as they dug out news about the immigration exercise tragedy while he was a Minister.in 2014.

