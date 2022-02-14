By David Royal

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the declaration of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The declaration which was made through NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Monday was backed up with video evidence.

According to the NDLEA, DCP Kyari is wanted for being one of the leaders of a Cartel of Drug Barons operating the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria network noting that several instances of his intervention to free arrested Cocaine and Heroine suspects with US dollars and compromise seized hard drugs among NDLEA operatives suffice.

Reacting to this declaration, Dr. Dípò Awójídé on Twitter said “If NDLEA and the Nigeria Police Force are serious, Abba Kyari should be in the net by the end of this week. Even if he is hiding”.

Here are some comments gathered from social media

@OgbeniDipo “If NDLEA and the Nigeria Police Force are serious, Abba Kyari should be in the net by the end of this week. Even if he is hiding, he should be able to hide for long.”

@HIsife “He must have created a cartel of criminal elements within and outside the police that will require time, energy, and resources to unravel. Nigeria is a movie, every day several scenes are played.”

@OBINNAO32639767 “The cabal in Aso rock don’t want him to be extradited to USA so they cooked up this nonsensical garbage to self to the world we know the game @FBI”

@SupremeWD: “From Police work to fashion designing to drug trafficking. I wonder what this Kyari guy do for these people to the extent of making sure that he does not get extradited. Too many shady deals may come into the light and so many top guns may go down with him.”

@Asogya James Israel “Next headline: NDLEA confiscates Kyari’s international passport.This is a game to prevent his extradition.”

@Emmanuel Curtis Okechukwu “Leave Abba alone he has done nothing. This are just false allegation to rubbish his good works, e no go work for una”

@Khalid’s Fada “This is to stop him from extradition. They will tell US he is already having case here in Nigeria. Some people don’t know game .”

@Allenandmore “Partnership between NDLEA and Abba Kyari to stop him from being extradited to USA, Una welldone, i trust the United States, they are just waiting patiently before they drop further bombshell, reason why Hush’s sentence was postponed.”

@Dondekojo “This Abba Kyari story is insane. He’s on suspension(even if fake) and he was still selling cocaine just last month.

“I doubt that anything serious will happen to Abba Kyari so long he remains in Nigeria. If he gets extradited to the US, then, he might be away for a long time.”

@SodiqTade “And Abba Kyari is one versatile individual. A Cop in the morning, Tailor in the noon, and Pharmacist in the night.

“APC has mastered the art of rewarding uncommon crooks. They are known for celebrating criminals. NDLEA has declared the celebrated Abba Kyari wanted. 360 Reps probably celebrated this crook.”

@Ay_foocus “NDLEA will arrest Abba Kyari and pretend they are prosecuting him just to make sure FG won’t be able to move him to USA for trial.”

@Letter_to_jack “Abba Kyari is gone. Can’t believe he was nicknamed Naija’s Super Cop at a time.”

@Capt9ja “Whether this is a ruse to keep him in Naija or not, one thing is sure. Abba Kyari is done for.”

@AimThaMachine “A Police Man in the Morning, a tailor in the Afternoon, a Drug Trafficker at Night.”

@EmmanuelMacden1 “When a law enforcement personnel becomes the lawbreaker, things we see in Nigeria.”

@ Victor Ukandu “This reminds me of Humpty Dumpty and the king’s horsemen Story…​Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again.”

