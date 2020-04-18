Akinwunmi Adeshina reacts to death of Abba Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of African Development Bank and former Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Akinwunmi . A. Adeshina has sent thoughts and prayers to the family of Abba Kyari.

He said: “I am saddened by the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. I commiserate with President Buhari. May God comfort you and the entire Government. May his soul rest in peace.”

I am saddened by the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. I commiserate with President Buhari. May God comfort you and the entire Government. May his soul rest in peace. @FemAdesina @NGRPresident @GarShehu — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) April 18, 2020

