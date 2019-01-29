NBA strike stalls judicial activities at FCT High Court Apo

Activities were stalled at FCT High Court, Apo, as lawyers complied with directive of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), to boycott the courts nationwide for two days to protest suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the Apo High Court complex on Tuesday, reports that all the courts did not proceed with cases slated for the day.

Lawyers who came to court, said they were around to get new dates.

CJN absent as protesters storm CCT, demand withdrawal of charge

NAN reports that the NBA, after its National Executive Committee meeting on Monday, resolved to boycott the courts nationwide for two days to protest Onnoghen’s suspension.

The NBA said the boycott was to press for the reversal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to suspend Onnoghen and appoint an acting Chief Judge

The NBA President, Mr Paul Usoro, said “The decision of NEC is to show displeasure of the body of lawyers with regards to what has happened so far.

“It has been decided by the NBA NEC that lawyers should go on a two-day boycott of courts nationwide from Tuesday Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30.’’(NAN)