Mourinho puts Real Madrid on alert

JOSE MOURINHO has told Manchester United he is heading back to the top of football.

The Special One, sacked by United last month, insists he will not retire and is looking ahead to his next job, with Real Madrid wanting him as their next boss.

He told BeIN SPORTS: “I want to coach.

“I am too young, I am in football for a long, long time but I will be 56 in a couple of weeks and am really too young.

Mourinho paid £15m by Manchester United

“Where I am going to stay is where I belong, I belong to top football. I belong to top-level football and [that] is where I am going to be.” Mourinho insists finishing second last season behind Manchester City and Pep Guardiola was one of his greatest achievements.