Go out, collect your PVC irrespective of who you want to vote — Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde

By Efe Onodjae

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ahead of the 2027 general elections, irrespective of their preferred candidates.

Makinde made the call in a short video shared on his official Instagram page, where he was seen displaying his PVC.

He said the voter card remained an important tool through which Nigerians could exercise their constitutional right to choose their leaders.

According to him, Nigerians should not allow their political preferences to discourage them from participating in the electoral process.

Makinde said: “Fellow Nigerians, INEC has said October 9, 2026, as the date for people to start collecting their PVC.

“This is your power, irrespective of who you want to vote for. Please go out, collect your PVC, and you will use it wisely in the 2027 election cycle.

“Thank you and God bless.”