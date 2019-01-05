Man sets self ablaze over wife’s refusal to return home

Dutse – The Police in Jigawa on Friday said a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Jafaru, was hospitalised after he attempted to commit suicide.

The command Spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse.

Jinjiri said Jafaru attempted to commit suicide because he failed to convince his wife, Halima Abdullahi, to return home after a misunderstanding that made her abscond from the matrimonial home.



“Dec. 31, 2018, a woman by name Halima Abdullahi absconded from her matrimonial home because of misunderstanding with her husband, Abdullahi Jafaru, aged 40, of Shunar village in Kafinhausa Local Government Area.

“And attempts made by the said Abdullahi to console Halima to come back to his house being his first wife with six children proved abortive.

“In this regard, Abdullahi found it unbearable to survive without his lovely wife, hence he found petrol and set himself ablaze.

“And as soon as the police in the area got the hint, they swiftly moved to the scene and rescued the suspect/victim and rushed him to hospital.

“While still on sick bed receiving treatment, Abbullahi is still calling the name of Halima despite the fact that his second wife remained with him at the hospital,” Jinjiri said.

According to him, the case is under investigation. (NAN)