Man, 27, gets 7 years jail term for stealing welding machine

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday jailed 27-year-old Lekan Famuyiwa seven years for stealing a welding machine valued at N70,000.

The Magistrate, Aliu Soneye, in his judgment, said that the sentence was without an option of fine.

Soneye said that the convict had become notorious for stealing.

He said that the convict had earlier been arraigned on many occasions for stealing.

The accused, of no fixed address, was tried for burglary and stealing, to which he pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Matthew Famuyiwa, told the court that the convict committed the offences on Jan. 4 at 4.00p.m in Agbaakin Oosa Village, Abeokuta.

Famuyiwa said that the convict broke into Mr Olatunji Tobi’s shop and stole a welding machine valued at N70, 000.

The prosecutor said that luck, however, ran against him when he beckoned on a commercial motorcyclist to convey the machine for him.

“Unfortunately for the convict, the motorcyclist knew Tobi, owner of the shop, and the convict was arrested by the police,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 413 of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)