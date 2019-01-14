Lagos APC violence: Anxiety, fear over Oluomo’s health status

…‘He’s recuperating under police protection’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—RESIDENTS and motorists around Oshodi area of Lagos State have continued to live in fear following rumours making the rounds of possible breakdown of law and order in the area to protest the attack on the state Treasurer of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

In a violence that disrupted the flag-off of All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign rally in Lagos, held at the Skypower Ground, Government Reservation Area, GRA, Ikeja, a week ago, Oluomo was stabbed by some members of rival group of the union and was later rushed to the hospital.

There were rumours that a possible reprisal attack by both groups was imminent that could degenerate into a bloody clash.

Residents and motorists were, however, advised to avoid areas like Oshodi, Lagos Island, Bariga/Oyingbo and motor parks as well as staying out late.

It was, however, the talk among motorists who were afraid to ply Oshodi for fear of being attacked.

A statement in the social media had read that: “MC Oluomo of Lagos died just now, (yesterday), trouble in Oshodi. Kindly, warn your relatives to avoid Oshodi and environ.”

Photos: Dino Melaye in hospital

According to a source, Oluomo is under intensive medicare at a hospital in Lagos may probably be discharged soon for further treatment abroad. Heavily armed police men have been stationed to keep watch in order to prevent any attack on him.

Oluomo recuperating under police protection

But on Saturday, a Premium Times’ reporter, who monitored activities at the hospital where Mr. Akinsanya was being treated, learned from well-wishers, who were at the hospital to visit him that he was out of danger and may be discharged soon.

The expression on the faces of many of the visitors, who are mostly members of the Oshodi Chapter of the NURTW, turned from apprehension to relief as they walked out of the hospital.

Many of them loudly described how fit he looked.

The visitors were allowed into the hospital in small groups by a man that appears to be a lieutenant of the injured NURTW leader, simply identified as Seun.

A lady, who was among those allowed to see Mr Akinsanya, said she was thankful to God that he was okay.

“When we went up he was looking good, his younger brother’s wife was also there with him upstairs,” she reported.

A man among the visitors spoke excitedly after visiting Mr Akinsanya. He suggested the transport union leader would pay back those who attacked him in the same coin once he returned home.

“There will be trouble now because the one they thought they have killed did not die. All who did this will be scared now because they have failed in their mission,” he said in Yoruba.

Police Protection

Stationed close to the entrance of the hospital were two police vehicles – a van and a Black Maria – with at least four armed policemen.

Herdsmen kill fisherman, injure two others in Delta community

Since the incident last Tuesday, the police have arrested 16 persons and have declared Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, the alleged mastermind of the attack on Mr Akinsanya, wanted.

The NURTW, apart from being a transport union, has also been a major source of armed thugs for major political parties across Nigeria.