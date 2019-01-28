INEC uncovers 22 illegal polling units in A-Ibom

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it uncovered no fewer than 22 illegal polling units in Akwa Ibom State.

According to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, “on my resumption, we did a profiling of the state and found that 22 polling units were located in the bush and private homes of politicians and one in a traditional ruler’s house. They were authentic polling units but their locations were illegal. So, we had to relocate them to appropriate places.

“We are going to use card reader. It is backed by Section 160 of the Constitution and Section 52 of the 2015 Electoral Act and because politicians have seen the effect of card reader, they want to run away from it. Card reader has brought credibility to voting.

“We are returning power to the people to make their choices. Because we have enhanced the card reader, there would be no incidence forms. So, the political Egyptians you see today, you would see them no more.

“INEC will be above board. No one can rig elections without the cooperation of INEC. No one here can rig elections without my consent and it won’t happen here. We have seen the sham of politicians in this state. After conniving with INEC, they write results, but now, nobody would write results.

“We are not here to count Akwa Ibom money, but to count votes. Nigeria is where it is because of this conspiracy by the elite. They have defined their interest and they are taking advantage of the poverty and illiteracy in the country to undermine the people. The elite, who are the beneficiaries, are the greatest threat.”

Responding, state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. N. A Ekere, commended the commission for putting safety measures in place to check electoral fraud, noting: “It is the duty of INEC to ensure that the right persons are declared winners.”

On his part, Leader of Muslim Community, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki, also lauded the electoral body for the level of preparation so far and urged it to ensure that the polls were conducted in line with the international best standard as the world was watching with keen interest.

In his remark, state Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, called on other security agencies to work to ensure a hitch free polls, assuring that the police will be non-partisan and professional in the discharge of its duties.