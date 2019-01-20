Imo stakeholders endorse Uzodinma

By Mbadiwe Emelumba

The attention was not so much on what he said, though what he said was weighty; in fact too serious and thought provoking to be ignored.

But the focus was on why he did what he did. Its sheer novelty and originality, the brilliance and sincerity, the innermost conviction in the delivery of the words held them captive and almost brought tears to their eyes.

Imo 2019: The monkey and dog metaphor

It was Chief Bob Njemanze, a well-known social critic and political leader who summed it up, saying that he attended the event just to confirm that it was really happening.

Yes, it actually happened. And yet again, Senator Hope Uzodinma scored another first as he marches steadily with sure – footed feet to Douglas House, the seat of power in Imo State. The APC Governorship candidate had invited all major stakeholders in the state to present his vision and mission document for Imo as he seeks their votes ahead of the election in March.

It was to be an interactive session with him presenting his manifesto and for the guests to critique and offer suggestions on how best to make Imo great again.

But the stakeholders comprising religious and political leaders, traditional rulers, Nigerian Labour Congress, Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Medical Association ,Academic Staff Union of Universities, Nigeria Union of Journalists, National Union of Road Transport Workers, National Association of Nigerian Students and several pressure groups among others were actually stunned that the governorship candidate would be that bold to articulate and present a contract document with which Imo people may judge him with as he performs the duties of a governor.

They were used to the usually campaign jiggery pockery of building road and providing electricity. But this was different. It was a road map towards the economic and social rejuvenation of a state that has suffered leadership deficit in the last eight years.

Even Senator Uzodinma himself acknowledged that it was the first of its kind since the creation of the state. He gave reasons for the proposed partnership between him and the stakeholders, stressing the fact that he wants to return Imo State to participatory democracy and inclusive governance.

“The high point of this platform is a firm commitment to a new era of democratic governance characterized by adherence to rule of law. Our vision of a new Imo is predicated on freedom, security and shared prosperity welded into good governance”, he assured.

Uzodimma commended for role in creating LGA’s for Imo in 1996

The APC governorship candidate whose address was entitled “A NEW IMO OF PROSPERITY AND EQUITY” told the core stakeholders that his manifesto was anchored on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery covering a five point agenda that will see to the reinvigoration of the civil service with salaries and pensions paid on 24th of every month and a vibrant health sector with well-equipped and functional health centers in the 305 wards in the state.

He also pledged to ensure that development trickled down to the rural areas by restoring the full autonomy of local governments as enshrined in the constitution. In that regard, he said local government elections will hold in the state within 12 months of his assumption of office.

It is gratifying that Uzodinma has not only identified the problems of the state but gave a detailed analysis on how to solve them. For instance, under Civil Service and Bureaucracy, the first on his agenda, Uzodinma acknowledged that the Imo civil service is now a shadow of itself leading to low morale and disorientation on the part of the staff. What does he intend to do?

Strengthen the mechanism and processes and restore seniority in the service. In other words, he would return power to the senior civil servants as the engine room of government. above all, he will ensure regular payment of salaries and pensions as well as release of promotions when they are due.

The APC governorship candidate is also aware that education has collapsed in Imo despite the mantra of free education. For three consecutive years, Abia State has been leading in WAEC exams with Imo trailing in fourth place. To reverse it, the new APC government will focus on capacity building among teachers, equip schools and overhaul the curricula to ensure that Imo students receive functional education.

That is the same plan he has for health. Unlike the white elephant houses in the 27 local government areas that go by the name of general hospitals, Hope Uzodinma plans to have a mobile health facility that will have as its fulcrum the 305 health centres in all the wards of Imo State. Aside strengthening the primary health care, he intends to work with all tiers of government in ensuring that both secondary and tertiary health facilities reach Imo people at a minimal cost.

But his major area of focus is the economy. Because hunger is written on faces of majority of Imo people currently, the Distinguished Senator wants to reverse the trend. He wants to tackle graduate unemployment by instituting graduate entrepreneurial skills.

Breaking: Imo APC commences contempt proceedings against Oshiomole

He wants to create jobs by stimulating the economy and most importantly he plans to create the State Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council (SEDRAC) for the sole purpose of tackling the fiscal deficits in the state as well as drive the key economic programmes of the administration. The council will also ensure the recovery of all stolen wealth of Imo people and restore to them that which was taken away, including lands.

However, Hope Uzodinma knows that implementing those programmes without winning back the trust of the people who had been disillusioned by many broken promises of the past will not work. That is why Good Governance, Democracy and Rule of Law, the fifth in the agenda, is very crucial for the state. The summary here is to return power to the people, ensure respect for traditional and religious institutions and protect the interest of the masses at all times.

With rapt attention, the stakeholder listened to what Uzodinma has in stock for Imo people. Like earlier pointed out, they were overwhelmed by the sincerity that marked out his speech; the commitment he openly professed and his humility in acknowledging that he cannot govern alone without running an inclusive government. That was why Chief Bob Njemanze reminded Imo people of what happened eight years ago.

According to him, the incumbent, Rochas Okorocha had told them that he was an undergraduate of Phd but people never took notice until he ran the state aground. He said the presentation by Uzodinma was refreshing in that apart from rekindling hope in Imo people, his road map was attractive and feasible.

Njemanze’s theme rhymed with submission of Rev.Unegbu of the Anglican Communion who spoke on behalf of religious leaders. He said the real grassroot were interested in holistic development anchored on respect for the rule of law and accountable governance as promised by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

He noted that although religious leaders were supposed to be apolitical, they still have the responsibility of praying for God fearing leadership to avert disaster in the future. He was happy that the Distinguished Senator had acquitted himself in the area of philanthropy which was a sign that he will take the welfare of the masses seriously.

Eze Emmanuel Okeke, the traditional ruler of Amaifeke in Orlu local government area of Imo state was also interested in the welfare of the masses. As a man who lives among the poorest of the poor, he knows how bad governance can destroy the dignity of man, hence the need to have an Uzodinma in power as governor. He was particularly elated that the APC candidate pledged to accord respect to traditional rulers and improve significantly on education and health so as to boost the living standard of people. Eze Okeke who imparted his royal blessings on the APC governorship candidate urged him to be true to his words.

Cross River DA suspends gov candidate for endorsing APC flagbearer

That same demand was made by Hon. Amaechi Nwaohia , a former member of Imo State House of Assembly. The lawmaker who had lamented what he described as the emasculation of the legislative arm of government by the outgoing governor, urged Senator Uzodinma to change the narrative. According to him, one of the ways that the APC candidate will clear the rot of the past was to restore the credibility, dignity and sanctity of the legislature as an independent arm of government. Commending Uzodinma for his legislative fecundity in the Senate, Nwaoha asked him to leverage on that experience to restore the pride of the second estate of government.

Amaechi’s comments gave other speakers the inspiration to canvass their positions on specific areas of need as spelt out in the policy document released by the Senator and which they want him to pay attention to. For instance, Comrade Kingsley Okoro of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) commended the APC candidate for enunciating a feasible way of resuscitating education in the state. Describing the current education policy in the state as a sham, Okoro said he was excited with the education blueprint of the APC leader and urged him to ensure that it is fully implemented when he takes over the rein of government on May 29, 2019.

To Hon Onunkwo of Imo Patriotic Front, the revamping of the economy of the state as set out by Uzodinma was not only brilliant but practical. The former legislator said Imo people were looking forward to see Uzodinma revive the economy and put on trial those who sabotaged Imo economy in the first place. He specifically requested the prosecution of those who looted state funds in the last eight years in addition to recovering all lands seized by the outgoing government.

However, Comrade Lambert Ojukwu who spoke on the behalf of journalists said the people of the state were anticipating a government that will respect the rule of law and ensure accountability. He expressed concern over the rate of economic deprivation suffered by Imo people, noting that Senator Uzodinma has the capacity and zeal to turn the economy of the state around. Apparently referring to the innovative nature of the event, Comrade Ojukwu said it showed that the Senator was more than ready to work with the people for the sustained development of the Imo State.

Other stakeholders who spoke included representatives of ASUU, NLC, NMA, NURTW and NBA. They were all agreed that Senator Uzodinma’s vision for the state was on the right track. They also praised his courage for sharing that vision with the stakeholders which invariably meant the signing of a public contract. They however advised him to ensure that he fulfills all the promises he made on that manifesto when eventually he becomes governor. While acknowledging that the document was all encompassing as a path way to Imo’s recovery, in all sectors, the stakeholders challenged other governorship candidates to step forward and emulate the APC flag bearer.

As if Nigeria’s former ambassador to United States, Professor George Obiozor read the minds of the stakeholders correctly, he stood immediately as a guarantor to Hope Uzodinma. The Distinguished scholar and diplomat pledged that the APC will deliver on those promises as embedded in the manifesto. He noted that his presence at the event and the caliber of people who responded to the invitation were a clear confirmation that Imo was now on the march to a truly new beginning. Professor Obiozor urged the stakeholders to transmit the message to their members with a view to ensuring that Uzodinma is elected as next governor of the State.

How I achieved big ticket projects in Bayelsa — Gov. Dickson

Apart from the manifesto presentation, which held last Monday, Senator Uzodinma had earlier flagged off his campaign in Imo State where major roads in Owerri were closed by human traffic who thronged the venue to see the man who had the courage to challenge and defeat Gov. Okorocha for the APC governorship ticket. With the support of these core stakeholders and the masses, it is only but a matter of weeks for him to be confirmed as the next governor of the state.