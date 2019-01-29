I’m lucky to have Adekunle Gold — Simi

Velvety voiced singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, has finally confirmed that she’s romantically involved with Afro-urban music singer, Adekunle Gold, admitting that she’s lucky to have him as her life partner.



The ‘Jamb Question’ crooner, who is currently on honeymoon in South Africa with her newly wedded husband, Adekunle Gold, after their secret wedding ceremony which recently held at an undisclosed location in Lagos, made the confirmation while celebrating her husband’s 31st birthday yesterday,.

She wrote, “Light of my life, I love you. I also really like you and the way you do your things.

I’m such a lucky babe. You’re also lucky, but it’s your birthday, so yes, let’s focus on the celebrant. I know God knows how much I want you to shine and prosper and grow and win and laugh and be happy, so I pray God grants my heart desires. Happy birthday champ.”

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, rumour has it that the singer is currently expecting her first child with Adekunle Gold, a reason they both decided to have a low key wedding ceremony unlike some of their colleagues who had elaborate wedding ceremonies.