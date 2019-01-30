Gunmen kidnap Abia APC chairman

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Unknown gunmen have abducted the Abia State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, at Isiala Ngwa along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway.

Publicity Secretary of the Abia APC, Benedict Godson, told Vanguard that Nwankpa was on his way to Aba with his aide and unnamed official of the party when they were seized by the gunmen at about 11pm, Monday.

However, his aide was said to have escaped from the kidnappers.

“The chairman was on his way to Aba in preparation for President Buhari’s visit when he was kidnapped. We are urging the kidnappers to release him unhurt. We are aware that his abduction was part of the plot to scuttle the APC rally. We are also aware of some people who claim to be members of the party, but are being used to destroy APC in Abia. We warn such people to desist or be exposed. They cannot stop APC from winning the 2019 general election in Abia state.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he is aware of the incident, but was yet to get details as at the time of filing this report.