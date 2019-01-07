Guinea to host 2025 Nations Cup

Guinea will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations instead of the 2023 edition, according to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad.

Speaking on a visit to Guinea on Sunday when he was joined by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Ahmad said Guinea’s President Alpha Condé had agreed to a delay in hosting the tournament.

Ahmad told reporters it is a similar situation to Cameroon, who will stage the 2021 finals after being stripped of hosting the 2019 Nations Cup in November.

The Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) statement comes just a few days after its president Antonio Souare told BBC Sport they had not been “notified, neither by a letter or a decree” about the proposed delay in hosting.

In 2014, Caf awarded Nations Cup hosting rights to Cameroon (2019), Ivory Coast (2021) and Guinea (2023).

After the reported changes to the schedule, Ivory Coast – which is now set to host in 2023 – lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the Caf decision to hand the 2021 tournament to Cameroon.