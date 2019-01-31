Govt can’t implement UBE Act alone — Mrs Owasanoye

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Worried by the low involvement of stakeholders in the implementation and monitoring of the Universal Basic Education, UBE Act, Mrs Olufunso Owasanoye, Executive Director, Human Development Initiatives, HDI, said government alone cannot spearhead its actualisation, hence the need for collaboration.

Speaking at the Stakeholders’ forum on the implementation of the UBE Act in Amuwo-Odofin LGA, an event done in partnership with MacArthur Foundation, Mrs Owasanoye said: “This meeting is to create awareness on how stakeholders can monitor the UBE projects and it involves stakeholders – headteachers, parents, the FBMC, school-based management committee and the traditional rulers. We want them to be aware of UBE projects in their communities. How can they monitor them? What can they do to ensure that the children in their communities have a good learning environment in terms of infrastructure? etc.

Edo Govt commences refurbishment of public schools

“So, what we hope to achieve at the end of this meeting are: We want collaboration between stakeholders and government to achieve UBE Act; need for stakeholders to properly monitor the utilisation of fund to ensure the children have a good and conducive learning environment as it is very important and the responsibility of all to achieve UBE Act,” noted the HDI ED.

In his own contribution, Mr John Ibidapo, Project Officer, HDI, noted that some stakeholders are not aware of the stipulations of UBE Act. “Generally, we know that education is the fastest way of accomplishing personal goals in the society. So we are talking of equipping our children with basic literacy, numeracy, communicative and manipulative skills at least to set them up for a brighter future.

“Today’s stakeholders’ engagement is very important. Teachers, parents and guardians are very critical when you talk of basic education in Nigeria. What we are expecting them to do for us is one: ensure that all the pupils and students in their schools are well catered for; two, they are also being trained on what the UBEC Act 2004 says, especially as regards charging sundry fees.

Obaseki meets contractors, threatens prosecution over sub-standard job

“The law says that the UBE is free and compulsory. And that no school administrator should charge anything. For example, many are not aware until now that we sensitised them that any school teacher or administrator who charges any fee for basic education upon conviction is liable to be fined N10,000 or go to jail for about two months or thereabout.

“For parents, there is a provision of the law that you have to make sure that your child or ward goes to school. Education, according to UBE, is not a privilege but a right. If it is a right, you have no control over it. If you are caught based upon a first conviction, you can be reprimanded, upon a second conviction, you can be sent to jail for one month or you pay fine of N2,000. Upon a second conviction, you can be sent to two months jail term or fined N5,000 or both. So many people here are now aware of their responsibilities in ensuring their children go to school, “ observed Ibidapo.