Gani Adams calls for restructuring

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, on Wednesday, re-echoed the call for restructuring as a way out of the challenges confronting Nigeria.

Adams spoke in Ikeja, at the launch of two books in his honour by the Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“Restructuring is a must if Nigeria must move forward. There is no need postponing, because the present system would not just work,” he said.

According to him, restructuring does not mean disintegration, but reorganisation of the current structure of the country which has not been yielding much result.

Adams, at the event, also reiterated the need to preserve the rich culture of the Yoruba people.

He recalled that his predecessors, the 14 Aares who reigned over a period of 589 years ago, did so in periods of war.

Adams, however, said his own period was important as the 15th Aare to promote Yoruba cultural heritage in a peaceful environment.

He said that 21 traditional council chiefs would be installed as members of the ‘Aare-In-Council’, on Saturday.

“History will be made on Saturday as these eminent people are installed,” Adams said.

While delivering his lecture, the guest speaker, Chief Gboyega Adejumo, said that the current Aare was one with a purpose.

“All traditional rulers should please support the Aare, because he is an Aare with purpose. Respect him, don’t look at his young age,” he said.

Adejumo, who also represented the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, said that the office of the Aare was recognised as far back as 1622.

He explained that democracy started with the Aare, because the roles and powers of the executive, legislature and judiciary were clearly separated.

The Chairman of Lagos council of NUJ, Dr Quasim Akinreti, lamented the effect of technology on culture in the nation.

He said that the two books were written to preserve the cultural heritage of the Yoruba race.

“We want the next generation to have respect for their culture and respect for elders,” Akinreti said.

He implored all to patronise the books and also partake in the line up of the events for the installation of the Aare chiefs.

Prof. Siyan Oyeweso of the Department of History, Osun State University, who reviewed the first book titled ‘Gani Adams: The 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land’, said it has 200 pages.

According to him, “Adams is a worthy Aare; a man of integrity who rose from humble background to greatness.

“The Aare is a role model, exemplar and one of the ambassadors of the Yoruba race,” he said.

Oyeweso recommended the book for Ministries of Information, Culture and Tourism.

He also requested the NUJ to make an online version available for wider audience.

Reviewer of the second book, Dr Tunde Akanni, a lecturer in the Lagos State University, said the book ‘Voice of Media, Voice of People’, was a good one, but pointed out the need for consistency in the spelling of nomenclature of the OPC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Voice of Media, Voice of People’ has 129 pages and contains various media publications and comments about Adams. (NAN)