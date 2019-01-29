Finally, AA adopts Buhari, dumps Atiku

…We’ve got no alliance with you, APC tells AA, Nwosu

By Chinonso Alozie & By Omeiza Ajayi

Owerri—The battle over which presidential candidate, the Action Alliance, AA, will support in 2019 may have come to an end following the declaration by the national chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeze to support All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

This came as the APC rejected the AA, saying it has no alliance with the party and warned it to steer clear of its today’s rally in Owerri.

Vanguard gathered yesterday that Udeze ate the humble pie when he visited Imo State during the flag off ceremony of the Imo State governorship candidate of AA, Uche Nwosu at Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

The dramatic turn around came days after Udeze publicly announced that his party was supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

At the Nwosu guber flag off ceremony, Udeze vowed that his party, AA, would win Nwosu for Imo governorship and Buhari for the Presidency.

Also at the event, the Imo State governorship candidate of AA, Uche Nwosu promised that he was prepared to give President Muhammadu Buhari, one million votes in the forthcoming presidential election.

While presenting his party’s agreement to Buhari’s representative, Nasiru Buhari,the AA national chairman said: “We are ready to takeover Imo State and also give President Buhari a landslide victory.

“We adopted President Buhari because he is a trustworthy leader who means well for the country.”

In his remark, Nwosu boasted that, “I am sure of victory because of the support of the masses and I will be youngest governor in Nigeria by May 29.

“I am running with those who are old enough to be my father but my appeal to them is to leave the stage for the youths and take their deserved rest, while we harness the potentials of our youths to make our state great.”

Steer clear of our rally, APC warns AA, Nwosu

However, the APC has warned the Action Alliance as well as Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to steer clear of its planned presidential rally on Tuesday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said it was not into any arrangement with the Action Alliance, on which platform Nwosu is running for the governorship of the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC has been drawn to alleged plans by non- APC members to cause crisis at the Tuesday, January 29, 2019 scheduled Presidential rally of our great party, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, in Owerri, Imo State.

“Information available to us revealed plans by particularly, the members of the Action Alliance, AA, to storm the venue to create mayhem as they seek to hijack the APC campaign to promote the troubled ambition of their governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu. You would recall that the AA governorship candidate recently held his govermorship rally at the same Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, without APC members interfering or disturbing their programme.

“Therefore, we want to state very clearly that the scheduled rally is an APC rally and the party has no alliance with any political party and would not tolerate attempts by some persons under any guise to create chaotic atmosphere at the venue of our rally.”