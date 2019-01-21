Breaking News
FG appoints Bogoro as TETFund Executive Secretary

Emmanuel Okogba

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Suleiman Bogoro

Bogoro was Executive Secretary between April 2014 and February 2016, but Prof. Bichi Baffa was appointed to replace him.

Mr Ben Goong, Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Education, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, said the appointment of Bogoro is with immediate effect.

He said the reinstatement was also with the same terms and conditions as it were in his previous appointment and as stipulated in the TETFUND staff conditions of service. (NAN)


