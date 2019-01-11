Breaking News
Fasehun was committed to national unity — OSINBAJO

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, described the late founder of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Dr Frederick Fasehun as a nationalist committed to national unity and democratic development.
From 2nd right; Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Ondo and Lord Bishop Akoko Diocese, the Most Rev. Gabriel Akinbiyi, Ondo State  overnor, Rotimi Akeredolu, wife of the deceased, Chief Mrs Iyabo Fasehun, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and children of the deceased.during the Funeral service for the late founder of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr Frederick Fasehun, at the Cathedral Church of St. Stephen, Oke-Aluko, Ondo City, on Thursday.

Osinbajo said this at the funeral service of the late OPC leader held at the Saint Stephen’s Anglican Cathedral Church, Oke Aluko, Ondo in Ondo State.

The late Fasheun died on the December 1 2018 at 83 and was survived by his wife, six children and 13 grandchildren.

Osinbajo, who poured encomium on the late Fasehun advised Nigerians to borrow a leaf from the life of the deceased who “spent his lifetime and resources on the restoration of democracy through June 12 and OPC.”

He said he learned a lot from the late Fasehun’s commitment to democratic principles adding that he was “one of his close associates.”

The Vice President noted that the late Fasehun “suffered for 20 months at Ikoyi prison during Abacha regime and the legacy he left behind would be remember for life.”

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Ondo Province, Anglican Communion, Most Revd Gabriel Akinbiyi said death was inevitable for all irrespective of position or status.

Also speaking, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu noted that the late Fasehun served the nation wholeheartedly adding that he suffered “a lot for the progress of Yoruba race, fought for the freedom we are enjoying today in Nigeria.”

 


