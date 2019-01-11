Fasehun was committed to national unity — OSINBAJO

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, described the late founder of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Dr Frederick Fasehun as a nationalist committed to national unity and democratic development.

Osinbajo said this at the funeral service of the late OPC leader held at the Saint Stephen’s Anglican Cathedral Church, Oke Aluko, Ondo in Ondo State.

The late Fasheun died on the December 1 2018 at 83 and was survived by his wife, six children and 13 grandchildren.

Osinbajo, who poured encomium on the late Fasehun advised Nigerians to borrow a leaf from the life of the deceased who “spent his lifetime and resources on the restoration of democracy through June 12 and OPC.”

He said he learned a lot from the late Fasehun’s commitment to democratic principles adding that he was “one of his close associates.”

The Vice President noted that the late Fasehun “suffered for 20 months at Ikoyi prison during Abacha regime and the legacy he left behind would be remember for life.”

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Ondo Province, Anglican Communion, Most Revd Gabriel Akinbiyi said death was inevitable for all irrespective of position or status.

Also speaking, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu noted that the late Fasehun served the nation wholeheartedly adding that he suffered “a lot for the progress of Yoruba race, fought for the freedom we are enjoying today in Nigeria.”