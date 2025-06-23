Police quiz suspects over sale of Fasehun family farmland in Akure

The Nigeria Police Force

By Innocent Anaba

Three individuals, including a woman popularly known as Iya, have been questioned by the police in Akure, Ondo State, over allegations of the illegal sale of farmland and destruction of economic crops belonging to prominent members of the Fasehun family.

The suspects were brought before the Ondo State Command on June 14, where they were interrogated by officers attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit over their alleged involvement in the unauthorized sale of several acres of farmland located in Ondo City.

The land in question is said to belong to Engr. Olufemi Fasehun, Ambassador Orobola Fasehun, and the late Dr. Frederick Fasehun, founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

The trio are also accused of destroying numerous palm trees worth millions of naira during their alleged illegal occupation and sale of the land. After several hours of questioning, the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Mr Sunday Oshodi, recommended that the suspects be charged to court over the alleged crimes. In a statement following the police interrogation, Engr. Fasehun warned the public against purchasing any land from the suspects.

He urged individuals who may have previously bought land from them to desist from further development and to seek a refund directly from the sellers.

Engr. Fasehun stated that the entire Fasehun family condemns the actions of the three individuals and is united in ensuring the suspects are brought to justice.

The ongoing dispute has also led to legal action.

A High Court sitting in Ondo State, presided over by Justice J. Abe, has ordered the parties involved in the contentious land matter to maintain the status quo ante pending the court’s final determination of the suit.

The order was made in Suit No. HCOD/33/CIV/202, filed by Mr. Olufemi Fasehun and others (claimants) against Adewunmi Fasehun, Felix Fasehun, Mrs. Clara Ogunsanmi, and others (defendants).

The case, which centres on the ownership and control of disputed land in Ondo City, underscores the deepening rift within the extended Fasehun family over land rights and inheritance claims.