Falcons lose 0-3 to China in Four-Nation Invitational

The Super Falcons lost 0-3 to the Steel Roses of China on Thursday in a Four-Nation Invitational Football Tournament at the Huitang Stadium Meizhou Wuhua, China.

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, who made heroic saves enroute the Falcons’ ninth triumph at the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Ghana, was very helpful again.

She made good saves to stop the Steel Roses from dazing the Falcons with goals.

The very determined hosts took charge of the game with a Zhang Rui opener nine minutes into the game.

The Falcons’ fightback was feeble, even though Ngozi Okobi’s a shot from the edge of the area went off target in the 22nd minute.

A brilliant save from Oluehi denied the Steel Roses from scoring their second goal after a great Gu Yasha’s free-kick just before half time.

The Chinese’s persistence in attack proved worthwhile as Li Ying delivered the team’s second goal with a great finish in the 64th minute.

She then completed her brace via a long ball from Wu Chengshu in the 92nd minute.

Nigeria will face Romania, who lost 0-3 to Korea, for a third place spot, while China will battle South Korea in the finals.

Both matches will come up on Sunday.

The tournament is part of the Falcons’ preparations for this June’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.(NAN)