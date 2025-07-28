Tinubu confers national honour, gifts $100k, houses to Super Falcons players

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours of Officer of Order of Niger (OON) on Super Falcons following their historic victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The President while receiving the players and the technical team at the Villa on Monday commended them for their “indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage”, saying the victory couldn’t have been more historic.

To reward the players, the President, who earlier received the trophy from Rasheedat Ajibade, gave each players $100k.

In addition, President Tinubu gave the players three-bedroom flat.

Tinubu said: “On behalf of the grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team national honour of OON.

“I hereby allocate a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and technical crew. In addition, there’s a cash award of the naira equivalence $100,000 to the 24 players and equivalence of $50,000 to the technical team. Once again, I congratulate you, and I will continue to pray for you.”

Tinubu’s promises excited the players and the technical team as some of them jump around the Villa, singing “Na our papa be this o.”

While addressing the players, the President he didn’t want to watch the final match between Nigeria and Morroco, saying he didn’t want to have high-blood pressure.

Super Falcons won the WAFCON trophy for the tenth time after their 3-2 comeback over the Atlas Lionesses Morocco on Saturday.

