Explosion rocks Paris bakery

Police reported that big explosion and fire have ripped through Paris bakery on Saturday morning.

The blast, which hit the French capital at around 9 a.m. (3 a.m. ET), triggered a fire.

Police tweeted asking people to stay away and allow for emergency crews to access the area.

NBC News reported that firefighters were already responding to a call of a gas leak when the explosion struck.

There has been no confirmation on the number injuries or fatalities, but police officials said there are several victims.

Other reports say that many people have been injured. The explosion also destroyed windows in neighbouring houses.

Bloomberg reported that the Paris police spokeswoman confirmed several injuries have been reported to police but no deaths. The spokeswoman, who wasn’t authorized to be publicly named, provided no further details.

Silver-helmeted firefighters and red firetrucks filled the street and inspected adjoining courtyards. Debris from a burned car and broken glass littered the pavement. A vehicle from gas company GRDF was stationed nearby.

The building is around the corner from the Folies-Bergere theater and not far from the shopping district that includes the famed headquarters of Galeries Lafayette.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for yellow vest protests expected later Saturday.