Breaking News
Translate

Election: Reactions as Banky W begins door-to-door campaign 

On 2:53 pmIn News, Politics by Victor OgunyinkaComments

Victor Ogunyinka

Reactions have trailed Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W as he begins his door-to-door campaign in the February elections.
Banky W
Banky W

Bank W is running for the Lagos Eti Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

A large number of Nigerians have voiced their support for the multiple award-winning singer and actor and could only wish him the best especially as he is not running under the popular parties,

Bnaky W has picked ‘Hope 19’ as his slogan.

ALSO READ: 2019: What I need to defeat my opponents – Banky W

Here what some of them have to say.

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.