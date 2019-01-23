Election: Reactions as Banky W begins door-to-door campaign 

Victor Ogunyinka

Reactions have trailed Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W as he begins his door-to-door campaign in the February elections.

Bank W is running for the Lagos Eti Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

A large number of Nigerians have voiced their support for the multiple award-winning singer and actor and could only wish him the best especially as he is not running under the popular parties,

Bnaky W has picked ‘Hope 19’ as his slogan.

Here what some of them have to say.

Just in case it is not clear enough, I am supporting @BankyW’s #Hope19 Movement. I’m ‘Banking on Banky’ & will hold him to account. It is time to rally around people who share values in common with us instead of amplifying our differences. Let’s do this for our children. 🎶 https://t.co/tzHKSLtPog — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 15, 2019

I love this.. Banky spoke with passion and i hope he wins, but I will keep this video and play it for him after his first term as a member of HOR. I pray you have the strength to fight the corruption, hungry and evil men in that HOR☺😆 — deji Adeyanju (@lary101) January 23, 2019

The problem with Nigerians is comprehension. She started this tweet with ' if you know you support Banky's campaign', meaning this tweet is directed to those who support him. She didn't ask you to come and tell us why you feel he shouldn't run or why you won't vote for him!!! — Omoha Ene (@simply_ene) January 23, 2019

What have you done for Banky's campaign? Cause I searched your handle alongside Banky, Banky W, vote Banky, Banky for senate, Bankole Wellington, and I ain't see shit. Just this tweet of you complaining about a lack of support. FOR BANKY. https://t.co/qqIUHq5BWv — Oh Cheops (@mhagayr) January 23, 2019

Most of the people saying trash about Banky's running for an office are Wizkid fans.. What wrong did he do to you guys other than make your favorite known? Please give him a break. The youths should be in power and not old cargoes…. I want him to win.. He might have a solution pic.twitter.com/wETt53sWSa — Gozi Oleks (@GoziOleks_) January 23, 2019

If you know you support Banky’s campaign , please we need to do more . He’s up against some people with deep pockets ! It’s harder to rig an election when people come out to vote . Please don’t sit at home on Election Day ! Post his campaign posters & donate anything you can 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BMsNCnPKcM — Gbemi O-O (@GbemiOO) January 23, 2019

Banky please be sure that the people you're engaging here on twitter are from your constituency. Don't fall for all these appraisals from people who won't be out on "polling day" to vote.

I really would love to see you win Sir. LET MOBILIZATION STARTS NOW

All the best!!! 💯💯🙏 https://t.co/XoyUp1Jrbn — ⚡Harrison Hamson🔰 (@youngharri_) January 23, 2019

Absolutely! That's whre the real impact/revolution is. Well done Banky. The F.O.R.C.E is surely with u. Pray mo wisdom & insights to thy #Cause — richard mfon (@taurusbrutus) January 23, 2019

I tweeted about this last year.

Buhari isn’t entirely our problem but the guys representing our constituency. Until we start holding them/ their families accountable, they won’t wise up. Nice one BANKY! https://t.co/3QVMC4qBSw — Oku Ekpenyong (@Oku_yungx) January 23, 2019

Banky W Spotted Campaigning For Election From Door-to-door In Lagos (video) https://t.co/UG4DczCPTV pic.twitter.com/rrWGY7XoEX — Dotun Digital #iCode (@Adeshokan_b) January 20, 2019