‘EFCC wants to incarcerate Okupe indefinitely’

By Yinka Ajayi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cannot justify the detention and hasty arraignment of Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former presidential aide, according to a group, Nigerians for Democracy.

“The Commission claimed that the former presidential spokesman is being detained because he jumped bail.

This is definitely a poorly conducted lie because record has it that Okupe has made it a ritual to report daily at the anti-graft agency’s office in line with term of his administrative bail,” the group said in a statement last night.

Onnoghen : Presidency plotting to annex Judiciary – PDP

“It is also a fact that Okupe reported as usual at the EFCC office on Friday that he was detained. The question now for EFCC is how could a man accused of jumping bail still comply with the burdensome terms of his bail to report daily at the Commission’s office.

“The real reason for his (Okupe) detention and planned hasty arraignment is to get the vocal former presidential spokesman out of circulation at the peak of electioneering campaigns.

“The EFCC is acting on the instructions of the Presidency to ensure that Okupe is particularly silenced ahead of the commencement of the PDP presidential campaign that is slated for Monday, January 14; which is coincidentally the new date for his hasty arraignment.

2019: Okupe mobilises unemployed youth against Buhari

“ The latest tactic employed by the ruling party is quite worrisome and gives serious cause for concern. This is clearly an effort by the ruling party to silence major opposition voices before the 2019 general elections. Nigerians must wake up to this unfortunate development because of the danger it posses for our democracy”.