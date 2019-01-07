Eagles good enough to win 2019 AFCON —Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles defender and coach, Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that the current national team has what it takes to comfortably win the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria qualified for the tournament to be staged in either Egypt of South Africa after topping group D with 10 point and a game to spare and the former Nigerian international believes that with the crop of players in the team, Nigeria can go into the tournament with full confidence.

Warri Wolves ready for 2018/2019 NNL Campaign

“It is very possible. The players have done well so far, my only worry now is that all the players Gernot Rohr has invited have done well and they are all very good. So he has a big pool of players to select from – which might be a problem for him; but good for Nigeria.”

Nigeria last featured at the Cup of Nations in 2013 where they won the trophy and were tutored by Stephen Keshi and Eguavoen insists that the team is better than that of 2013.

“My prayer for them is to win the African Cup of Nations because we have players that play in the big leagues now unlike before, if they maintain their performance and can stay fit health-wise, I think we have a very big chance.”

Despite the confidence placed on the talents that abound in the squad, Eguavoen has called on the players to be careful as other nations are both watching them and preparing for the tournament.

“It is easier said than done though because as we are preparing and trying our best to be better, others are also preparing and watching. Psychologically if we are well prepared we will do well, on the field of play and attacking wise we are good but we have to balance their psychology game play to do well.”

Nigeria will face Seychelles on the 22nd of March 2019 in the final group match of the qualifying series while South Africa will hope to beat Libya to the second qualifying slot if they fail to get CAF’s hosting rights for the competition.