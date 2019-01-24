Do you agree with OBJ that Buhari plans to rig election?(3)

Mr. Quadri Adeosun Analyst

Although Buhari is the number one citizen of Nigeria, he can’t force himself on the citizens by rigging the election. Our electoral body should be independent while conducting the elections. President Buhari should not interfere with the exercise.

Mr. Adewuyi Mayowa Serial Entrepreneur

It’s unclear to what extent Obasanjo has made his research, however, the actions of APC in Osun and Ekiti elections show what the presidential election will look like. We saw massive vote-buying, an indirect way of rigging. Obasanjo during his administration, also had records of election rigging; for him to accuse Buhari of planning to rig is hyperbolic.

Mr. Oseni Patrick Engineer.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has first-hand information which I can say is top secret.

The plans might have been exposed through some of the planners before Chief Obasanjo said it. Nigerians need to be vigilant.

Mrs. Esther Awonusi, Entrepreneur

Obasanjo is entitled to his opinion. I really cannot speak for him. What I know is that politicians are the same everywhere. If Obasanjo said, Buhari wants to rig election it is either he has heard something or something is wrong somewhere.

Mr. Moses Olaoluwa, Teacher

I will urge all politicians and not only Buhari to desist from election rigging. This election will not be a do or die affair. Nigerians are expecting so much from politicians, especially President Buhari therefore, it is pertinent that all of us ensure that the forthcoming election is free and fair.

Miss Comfort Adeola, Teacher

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo should see himself as an entity that should push this country forward. My take is that whatever anyone wants to do, they should know that God is in heaven watching all of us. I believe, all Nigerians should be saddled with the responsibility of making this election free and fair.