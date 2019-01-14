‘Devolution of power, restructuring, way out of Nigeria’s quagmire’

IJEBU-ODE – THE candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency comprising of Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North East and Odogbolu Local Government Areas of Ogun State in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, Mr. Adekunle Osibogun has said that the only solution to insecurity, unemployment and inequality plaguing the nation of Nigeria is for the country to embrace devolution of power and restructuring without further delay.

Osibogun, a lawyer said this, weekend, during the flag off ceremony of his campaign in Ijebu Ode.



He said: “We need to understand that devolution of constitutional powers to the states and local governments is the only way out of this dark abyss and alarming quagmire which I promise to pursue jealously and sanctimoniously if I am granted the insignia of power by my people. Enough of these human-inflicting quagmires and I say with all sense of modesty and responsibility that enough is enough and the time for liberation is now.”

He said his purpose for contesting was to ameliorate the suffering of his constituents through quality representation. He added that the people of Ijebu Central Federal Constituency are in dare need of quality representation and someone like him embedded with quality exposure and intellectual erudition is needed to attend to their basic needs and to assist them to become financially independent.

He said: “Everywhere i have visited so far for consultation, it is complaints of hunger and poverty; no electricity, no water; infrastructure deficiencies, poor education and healthcare services litters the nooks and crannies of Ijebu Land.”



The campaign flag off which was held at Oyingbo roundabout of the Ancient City was attended by political gladiators, traditional rulers, youth, students and members of SDP from the three Local Government Areas within the Federal Constituency and across the Ogun State including hundreds of members of Young Progressive Nigerians Initiative (YPNI), an organization founded by Osibogun to train Nigerian youths on Entrepreneurship and promote patriotism among Nigerians.

Notable party chieftains present are the Governorship Candidate of SDP in Ogun State for 2019 general elections, Otunba Rotimi Paseda, his running mate, Prince Niran Odeleye; State Chairman of the party, Chief Kunle Majekodunmi and several House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial Candidates of the party across the state