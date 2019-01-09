Delta State PDP campaign train storm Oleh tomorrow

The campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State will on Thursday January 10, 2019 be at Oleh headquarter of Isoko South Local Government Area, to state why they should vote for the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections in the next few weeks.

According to a statement signed by Barr Albert Oshogbor chairman Media and Publicity committees of Isoko South, PDP Campaign Committee, said “Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, will lead the campaign train to Oleh township stadium venue of the campaign rally billed to commence at 2pm

Oshogbor stated that leaders of the party in the area have mobilised the people of Isoko south local government area to actively participate in the rally.

“Isoko South is a stronghold to the PDP. Market women, other traders, opinion moulders, people from all walks of life are expected to be in the rally, not because of politics, but, because, the Isokos are in love with Governor Okowa administration, they will be at the rally to show their solidarity with the governor who will lead the state till 2023,” he said.