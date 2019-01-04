Delta flood: End in sight as Okowa gets study report

……Directs immediate implementation within dry season

End to the perennial flooding in Delta state may be in sight as Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has received a report from a study aimed at proffering a permanent solution to flooding in the state.

The submitted report is a preliminary report which studied how to permanently control flood in Effurum/Warri with a view to replicating in other parts ravaged by flood.

Receiving the report from the committee at a ceremony in Delta, Okowa directed that the contents of the study be immediately implemented utilizing the dry season so as to avert flood in the areas studied when the rains return.

Okowa who commended the Committee for carrying out their functions within stipulated period, disclosed that the issue of checking flooding in Effurun/Warri and environs was raised during a townhall meeting where he promised to proffer lasting solution to the challenges.

“It is glaring that the poor sanitary habits of our communities and the poor maintenance culture of governments, both local and state to attend to drainage channels have contributed to the perennial flooding in these areas.

“With the submission of the report, we will take necessary steps to profer lasting solution to the flooding of Effurun/Warri and environs.”

“The half hazard approach used in the past was not sustainable and did not solve the flooding problems, hence, this study.”

Governor Okowa assured members of the committee of quick implementation of the report, noting that his administration is committed to its promise to de-flood Effurun/Warri and environs.

Chairman of the Committee, Chief James Augoye disclosed that the Committee, inaugurated in July 2018, inspected 101 flood prone areas and 13 natural water courses.

He noted that while the waterways overgrown with weeds and turned to refuse dumps, drains were filled with silt, among other impediments to free flow of water.