Bayelsa man poisons 2 sons over witchcraft accusation

By Samuel Oyadongha

THERE was anger yesterday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as one Otasi Sunday, allegedly killed his two sons by forcing them to drink insecticide, accusing them of being wizards.

The deceased were Miracle Sunday, 12, and Godstime Sunday, 10.

However, their eldest brother identified as Sunday, was revived at the hospital where he was still being attended to by doctors, as at time of writing this report.

The 42-year-old suspect and native of Agbobiri-Okodia, alongside his brother, Preye, have consequently

been arrested by operatives of the Bayelsa Police Command, over the alleged murder.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that Sunday and his wife had been divorced, but their three children were staying with their grandmother before the tragic incident occurred over the weekend.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aminu Saleh, confirmed the incident, adding that before the eldest son could be rescued, the others had died from the poison.

He said: “The tragic story of the children and their killer-father started in 2018 after a certain medicine man in their village said the children were responsible for his sickness.

“While that was going on, they were branded as wizards by the villagers, were brutally abused and called all kinds of names.”

He, therefore, urged parents, religious leaders and community leaders to watch over their children and not to subject them to unnecessary hardship.

However, the alleged killer father, said he was arrested yesterday after he went to the village to pick his children for church programme.

He said he gave one of his brothers , who is at large, N1,000 for transportation to take them back to the village.

However, his surviving son, Success, stated that his father and his arrested uncle gave them the insecticide.

Explaining, Success said: ”Our father and his brother tied three of us and gave us an insecticide to drink.

“I was told that my brothers are dead. I am the only one that survived.”