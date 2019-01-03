Australia call up Giannou to replace injured Boyle

AEK Larnaca striker Apostolos Giannou joined up with the Australia squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday as a late addition to their Asian Cup squad.

The 28-year-old replaces Martin Boyle who withdrew due to a knee injury ahead of Australia’s tournament opener with Jordan in Al Ain on Sunday.

Japan shuns Kagawa for bid to reclaim Asian Cup

“We have spoken consistently about our player pool getting deeper and to add Apo to our attacking options in spite of the unfortunate news for Martin [Boyle] is fantastic,” Australian coach Graham Arnold told the federation homepage.

“Apo offers us something a little bit different in attack — he is a hardworking player who can press and has a sharp eye for goal.”

Giannou has six Australian caps and scored his first international goal in an October friendly against Kuwait.

“I will be doing everything that I can to impress in training and perform in matches here in the UAE,” said Giannou.

“We have a great squad with a great culture and together I believe we will achieve our goals at the tournament.”

Defending champions Australia also meet Syria and Palestine in Group B.(dpa/NAN)