Atiku’s campaign council inaugurated in Kogi

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State was formally unveiled and inaugurated om Wednesday.

The event which drew a large crowd comprising of members of the party across the zones, local government areas and wards in the state was anchored by the Director General of the Council, Asiwaju Clarence Olafemi.

In attendance were the Executive Chairman of the Council, His Excellency, Ibrahim Idris and other key stakeholders of the party including State party chairman, Engr. Sam Uhotu, Abdulrahman Badamasiyu, Chief Abiodun Ojo, immediate past National Legal Adviser of the party Barr. Mohammed Kabir Usman, Prince Sola Akanmode, Alhaji Mohammed Shaibu Tettes, Hon. Sunday Karimi amongst others.

Director General of the Council, Asiwaju Clarence Olafemi spoke extensively and charged members of the Council to see their nomination into the various standing committees as a call to service and a patriotic obligation to the people of Kogi State.

According to Asiwaju Olafemi, “we have a task at hand and we must take it seriously and work very hard to deliver it. We must be united and work assiduously towards ensuring that by all legitimate means we deliver Kogi State to our great party.”

He emphasized that for the outcome of the general elections to favor the party and it’s presidential candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar GCON, all hands must be on deck and members of the party, affiliate organizations and supporters must work round the clock to ensure effective mobilization of voters from their immediate environment.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the Council, His Excellency, Ibrahim Idris noted that failure to clinch the presidency in 2019 is not an option.

In His words, Alhaji Idris said “victory is a must. We have not enjoyed anything from the current government. We have not benefited anything from the current administration. The only way out for us is to win the 2019 election by ensuring we deliver the Atiku/Obi ticket”

Speaking further, Alhaji Idris said “Kogi State is fully Atikulated. There is no time to loose and we all must relocate to our villages and be in direct touch with the voters because only then have the power.”

High points of the inauguration was the unveiling of members of the Council and delivering of goodwill messages from party members including former and serving lawmakers, commissioners, local government chairmen and youth groups.

Speaking at the end of the event, the head of the Media and Publicity depart of the presidential campaign council, Comrade Usman Austin Okai said that “without fear of intimidation, we will directly engage voters and give them cogent reasons to vote for the PDP in 2019. The turnout of party members and supporters to today’s event which was publicised within very short notice is a loud signal that the discontent has reached and all time high and the people have resolved to take their destiny into their hands by voting the PDP and it’s presidential candidate.”

Comrade Okai finally noted that the PDP in Kogi State is standing firmly, strongly and United and will deliver maximum votes to the Atiku / Obi project.