Arsenal dare Chelsea at the Emirates

…As Blues target nine point leap over Gunners

The Blues have a great chance to solidify their top four spot today as a win would take them nine points above the Gunners who have hit a difficult spell of form at the moment.

For Arsenal, the situation is laced with peril. Lose and their top-four hopes could be over. Unai Emery’s side have hit a downturn, losing three of their last six league games, but the defeats have come away from home. As Emery has been happy to point out, Arsenal have been impressive at the Emirates. Chelsea are not firing on all cylinders, with goals difficult to come by.

English FA Cup results

However, the main news of the week has of course been the January transfer window and it is less than two weeks from it closing and the Blues are trying to get some important deals over the line before it does.

Gonzalo Higuain is close to joining the Blues on loan, while Alvaro Morata might well be on his way out with Atletico Madrid wanting to take the striker back to Spain.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future is still up in the air amid reports of a new offer having been upped to around £70,000-per-week.

Wagner leaves Huddersfield by ‘mutual consent’ – club

Unai Emery led his side on a 22-game unbeaten run between August and December as Arsenal mounted a strong challenge for a return to the Champions League.

But the feel-good factor has vanished at the Emirates and United now trail fifth-placed Arsenal only on goal difference.