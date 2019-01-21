AOS Orwell launch new corporate website

Nigeria’s oilfield conglomerate, AOS Orwell has announces the launch of its newly designed corporate website.

The completely revamped website features a simplified design, improved menu functionality and enriched content areas to help visitors make well-informed decisions about Oil and Gas services, Electrical and Power solutions and Technology needs, while offering a more comprehensive understanding of the company’s value and overall client benefits.

According to the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Femi Omotayo, “We are thrilled to debut our new corporate website to our customers, clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to understand the depth of AOS Orwell products, services, solutions as well as her core values.

“This website redesign is truly another way, we are committed to our mission of creating the best experience for our customers and website visitors as we continue to grow and increase our market presence.

“AOS Orwell’s new website will be regularly updated with news on company products, accomplishments and events as well as client testimonials inclusive of the Oil and Gas industry developments, news and career opportunities.”