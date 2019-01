O to ge is the new political slogan in Kwara. The people sing it in campaign rallies and on the streets. It means ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

It’s Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s slogan to change the Saraki dynasty in the state and it is daily spreading. He is APC governorship candidate and has become very popular in the state as shown in this campaign rally captured in this video.

Abdulrahman is standing second from right on the podium, gently clapping. The wind of change is blowing in Kwara