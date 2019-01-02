2Face tasks youth on nation building

The fun city of Jos was thrown into huge fun party when the 3rd edition of 2Face’s Jos Chillin’ Mega Fiesta train came calling penultimate Saturday.

In its third Season, the concert came complete with a fresh dimension as it showcased the on-going social re-engineering campaign, tagged ‘Power of 1’; a campaign championed by afro-pop music legend, 2Face idibia, challenging young Nigerians to embrace the responsibility of fixing Nigeria one challenge at a time.

Highpoints of the concert was 2Face’s’s inspiring Power of 1 message urging the crowd to take their destinies in their own hands.

Headline acts, 2Face, Falz, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Alexx Ekubo, Mr Real and Osama leading a host of J-City acts added colour to the concert which took place at Mees Palace.

Supported by the 2Baba Foundation, One Voice Nigeria, Enough is Enough, and Vote Not Fight, ‘Power of 1’ is driven through concerts, road shows and a movie of the same title directed by Izu Ojukwu starring Ramsey Nouah, Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Racheal Oniga, Michelle Dede, Padita Agu and many more.

Proceedings began with opening acts, Lucky Stars Band, Richy Roo, Mad Dragon All-stars, Lyrical Dr Smith and Classiq whose set created uproar when MI Abaga made a surprise appearance.