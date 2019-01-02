2019 will favour Nigerians —Okorocha, Obiano, Madumere

By Chioma Gabriel, Vincent Ujumadu & Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State Governor and chairman of Progressives Governor’s Forum, Chief Rochas Okorocha; Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano; Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere and the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, Alex Otti have urged Nigerians to be positive about the new year, as “it will favour the country and her people more than 2018.

In a New Year message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Samuel Onwuemeodo, Governor Rochas Okorocha said, “No nation grows with the citizenry being negative about the progress of such a nation.”

He called on Nigerians to see the light at the end of the tunnel, especially over the nation’s politics, economy, unity and development, urging Nigerians to be grateful to God for His goodness in 2018, as we pray that the current year will be far better than the previous year.

While assuring Imo people that his administration will continue to work till the end of his tenure in May 2019, Okorocha however claimed that most of the things his government promised to do, have been done.

“In 2018, the people of the state enjoyed unbridled peace and security. I want to assure you all that my administration shall not relent in these regards”, Okorocha promised.

Be your brother’s keeper, Obiano tells Nigerians

In a special New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr James Eze, Governor Willie Obiano described the year 2019 as a watershed in the modern history of Nigeria and called for sober reflection, prayers, contrition and brotherly love among Nigerians.

His message read in part: “ A new page of history has opened before us today. It is up to us as one people who desire a better world for ourselves and our children to write a dazzling account of ourselves with our actions and inactions with our choices and preferences.

If you want development in 2019, vote for Buhari – Obaseki

“The New Year offers us a time for deep reflection on the political choices we must make in February. This is a defining year in our political history and a year when we must choose between marching forward or sliding backwards.

“But whatever our decision finally turns out to be, it must serve the purpose of deepening the roots of our democracy”.

Madumere urges religious leaders to remain courageous

Also yesterday, Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere charged religious leaders in Nigeria, to not only “remain courageous in kicking against the ills of the society, but to also call erring public office holders and members of the society to order”.

Madumere gave the charge during the installation of Canons and ordination of a priest, at the Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

“Religious leaders should remain courageous. They are the conscience of the society. I must say it clearly that it takes people like the religious leaders to say things the way they are, without fear or favour”, Madumere said.

He commended all religious leaders that courageously attack bad policies and anti-people programmes of government, without fear of their personal safety.

2019, our year of restoration —Alex Otti

In his goodwill message, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti described 2019 as the year of restoration for the state. “God has promised in Joel 2:25, that He will restore the days that the locust has eaten, the cankerworm and the caterpillar and the palmerworm. The time for our restoration is now. The year 2019 is our year of restoration. Let us break the evil chain that has held our State bound. Enough is enough!” he declared in a statement laced with references to the Bible and signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kazie Uko.

We’ll restore confidence in Enugu people —Ayogu Eze

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Enugu State for the 2019 general election, Senator Ayogu Eze, has promised to restore hope and confidence in the people, by embarking on several meaningful people-oriented programmes and projects if elected governor. In his New Year message, titled, “It is well with Enugu State”, where he asked the people of Enugu to embrace love and peace in 2019, Eze said Enugu State would experience a new lease of prosperity and even development when his government takes off in May 2019.

The Enugu APC guber flag bearer implored Enugu people to be prayerful to ensure that negative forces do not thwart their collective will to install a government that will work for them.