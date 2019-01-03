2019: Sanwo-Olu’s wife mobolises women’s group for APC victory

..As groups back Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat ticket

Wife of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, recently tasked all women’s group in the party to embark on massive grassroots mobilization of electorate in order ensure total victory for APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

She gave the charge during a formal reception of all women groups in state APC, held at the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group, ICG, Secretariat, in Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja G.R.A.

Some of the groups, about 13 in attendance includes: Yeye Asiwaju Decent Group, Asiwaju Supreme Women Group, Asiwaju Grassroots Babes, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Women Forum, BATTOF, among others.

Sanwo-Olu, particularly, urged the groups to shun aparthy, any act of vote buying, as well as ensure collection of Permanent Voters Card, PVCs, of all eligible voters in the state.

According to her, “As you all know that Lagos State is not in bondage has claimed by agents of destruction and enermies of the state. Lagos us moving to the next level of infrastructural, health, welfare, economic development as the incoming administration has promised all inclusive administration. We shall do it together for the common good.

“I want to particularly, charge the women folk to use our numerical strength to ensure total victory for Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the 2019 general polls. I charge you to participate actively in the polls by going out en-masse to cast your vote for APC by using your PVC power to ensure worthy continuity both at the Federal and State levels in the interest of the masses. God will see us through to maximum victory.”